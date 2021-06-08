Check out these large colorful porcelain bowls

Mark Frauenfelder

I'm a fan of colorful plates, cups, and bowls, so when I saw this set of six porcelain bowls last month on Amazon I bought them without first checking the size. (A rookie mistake!) Fortunately, they aren't the size of thimbles. In fact, they're bigger than I expected, which is a bonus, as I'm a hearty eater. — MF