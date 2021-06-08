I'm a fan of colorful plates, cups, and bowls, so when I saw this set of six porcelain bowls last month on Amazon I bought them without first checking the size. (A rookie mistake!) Fortunately, they aren't the size of thimbles. In fact, they're bigger than I expected, which is a bonus, as I'm a hearty eater. — MF
Check out these large colorful porcelain bowls
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Tasty coffee additive
Someone recently made me a hot drink containing cinnamon, espresso, oat milk, and lion's mane mushroom powder, and it was delicious. Now I make my own, using KOS Organic Lion's Mane Powder. I use one included scoop of lion's mane powder, one teaspoon of Ceylon cinnamon powder, a cup of hot oat milk, and a double… READ THE REST
I ditched lightning cables by using wireless charging pads instead
I got tired of buying Lightning cables, which break frequently, so I decided to try a wireless charger pad for my iPhone 12 Mini (most newer phones can be charged wirelessly). This one is very thin, has an LED that changes from green to blue when it is charging, and cost less than a lightning cable. Now… READ THE REST
This appealing timer is great for the Pomodoro Method of doing work
The Pomodoro Method is a good way to beat procrastination. You make a bargain with yourself to focus on a task for 25 minutes, with a 5-minute reward at the end to take a break and do anything you'd like. Pomodoro helps you get started with a task, but it's not a magic formula in… READ THE REST
Save over $175 on this extended pop-up car tent for Father's Day
The road beckons. By this point in June, especially following the past year, it's practically calling out your name We're all itching to get out of our houses and go somewhere. In many cases, that can even mean just getting in the car and driving. But sometimes, you might not even know where you're driving to,… READ THE REST
Python may be the No.1 coding language soon. These courses can help you master it
There's a case to be made that after 50 years of coding creation and innovation, programmers have finally found consensus on the single coding language that will one day rule them all: Python. From hardcore data scientists to novice first-timers, Python's easy-to-learn and highly adaptable roots have spread into and become the center of virtually all… READ THE REST
Jumpstart a graphic design career with this 12-course Adobe CC deep dive
The Adobe Creative Cloud can do just about anything in the realm of digital creation. With all that artistic power, it's not uncommon for new users to feel overwhelmed by that embarrassment of creative riches. For those looking to handle everything from simple design projects like creating a new logo or making a web page all… READ THE REST