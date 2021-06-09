Beech-Nut finds high arsenic levels in their baby rice cereal

Beech-Nut is recalling its infant rice cereal after the US Food and Drug Administration found higher-than-acceptable levels of arsenic in the product. The company has also decided to take their Single Grain Rice Cereal baby food off the market.

"Arsenic is a known carcinogen that can influence the risk of cardiovascular, immune and other diseases," says CNN. "But it's the impact on a developing baby's brain that is most worrisome, experts say."

From CNN:

The only recalled product at this time is Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice item (UPC Code number 52200034705), which has an expiration date of 01MAY2022 and product codes 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. … "Beech-Nut has also decided to exit the market for Beech-Nut branded Single Grain Rice Cereal," the FDA said in its recall announcement."Beech-Nut is concerned about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour well-below the FDA guidance level and Beech-Nut specifications for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic," the FDA said.In its announcement, the FDA quoted Jason Jacobs, Beech-Nut's vice president of food safety and quality. "The safety of infants and children is Beech-Nut's top priority. We are issuing this voluntary recall, because we learned through routine sampling by the State of Alaska that a limited quantity of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Cereal products had levels of naturally-occurring inorganic arsenic above the FDA guidance level, even though the rice flour used to produce these products tested below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic," Jacobs said.

Image by Brian Brodeur / Flickr