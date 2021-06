I love learning new ways to easily and efficiently cut fruit. I will always be appreciative of the forgotten person who taught me how to cut a bell pepper (scroll down to see my instructions).

Now I have learned how to cut a cantaloupe, thanks to Claire Lower at Lifehacker. "Cantaloupe prep is not intuitive," she says. "Unlike most fruits, the rind is removed last, which—much like leaving the root end of the onion—helps keep things neat and orderly while you slice and dice."