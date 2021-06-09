Watch an unhinged Rudy Giuliani yell at a camera as if it's Joe Biden

Ex-president Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani is becoming more unhinged by the day. Just a week after peddling MyPillow products on a lame commercial that only aired on his own YouTube video, he is now blaming President Joe Biden for the Federal investigation that is closing in on him – even though the investigation started more than two years ago.

"You know and I know that you and your family have been crooked for years," the looney lawyer says to a Newsmax camera, make-believing he's in punching distance from Biden. "You've stolen millions of dollars, you don't belong anywhere in that White House, you belong in another house. And that's why you want to destroy me. But you're not gonna do it, Joe." Uh-oh.

I don't know which is more entertaining, listening to a cornered Rudy Giuliani desperately trying to bully Biden in a pretend confrontation, or watching his infuriated expressions in the same clip with the sound muted. I suggest watching it both ways – one is as fascinating as the other.