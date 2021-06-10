1 for All is a new Dungeons & Dragons web comedy series

Truth be told, I have a love/hate relationship with RPG entertainment. I love the concept of making shows based on or around D&D and other RPGs, but I often find the results a bit squirm-worthy. There are exceptions for me, like HarmonQuest and Dimension 20: Fantasy High.
1 for All is an Australian D&D web comedy series that I find hit and miss, but it hits enough that I regularly watch it. As in all such things, your mileage may vary.
Image: Screengrab
