Easter egg: code in BBC Developer Portal stock photo is editable

The BBC Developer Portal appears to be a bland, password-protected internal area fronted by a similarly bland stock photo of someone authoring code. But the code in the stock photo is editable, an easter egg showing off the kind of subtle expertise the BBC presumably expects of its coders.

Andrew Taylor cited the effect in a Twitter thread about the silly things we're proud of.

The pretend code on the laptop screen in the stock photo at https://t.co/9lUwhHwPh5 is user-editable. https://t.co/EpPj9CEdgR — Andrew Taylor (@Andrew_Taylor) June 12, 2021

Taylor even took measures to prevent the BBC being embarrassed by internet trolls —"I remember making it a textarea instead of a content-editable div to avoid people pasting porn in there and screenshotting it" — but he is no match for me: