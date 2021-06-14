Facebook asked Pink Floyd's Roger Waters for "Another Brick in the Wall II" to promote Instagram. He told Zuckerberg "Fuck you."

At a meeting to meeting to demand the release of Julian Assange, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters told the audience that Mark Zuckerberg offered him "a huge, huge amount of money" to allow "Another Brick in the Wall II" to promote Instagram. He told Zuckerberg "Fuck you."

I'm not a fan of Facebook either, but It's not surprising that Waters is railing so hard against Zuckerberg, given Waters' long history of antisemitic remarks and behavior.

Here's his full statement:

This is something that I actually put in my folder when I came out here today, you have no idea what it is. Nobody does because it arrived on the internet to me this morning. It's a request for the rights to use my song, "Another Brick in the Wall II" in the making of a film to promote Instagram.

So it's a missive. It's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg, to me, right? Arrived this morning with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money. And the answer is, "Fuck you. No fucking way."

And I only mention that because this is insidious. It's the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything you know. So those of us who do have any power, and I do have a little bit in terms of the control of the publishing of my songs I do anyways, so I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg.

[Quoting email]: We want to thank you for considering this project, we feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work…"

It;s true. And yet they want us, they want us to join it. They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is. So that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public so the general public could go "What? What? No, no more."

Zuckerberg features in my new rock'n'roll show. I've got him set… no I shouldn't tell you, but he does.

But you think, how did this little prick who started off by saying "She's pretty we'll give her a four out of five. She's ugly. We'll give her a one?" How did he get any power in anything? And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.