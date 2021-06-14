Another delightfully inefficient contraption from Joseph's Machines.
Watch this wonderful Rube Goldberg machine make a pizza pie
Check out this amazing brisket deep-fried in Wagyu fat
Guga just laughs and laughs over how well this brisket works out. His friend does an excellent ScoobyDo when he is told the cooking technique. Inspiring. READ THE REST
Corned beef and cabbage in the Instant Pot is so easy
I had a feeling there wasn't much to corned beef in an instant pot… There is no shortage of videos on the YouTubes to will instruct you in making corned beef and cabbage. It is beyond easy and basically boils down to "put it in the instant pot for 90 minutes, then add vegetables for… READ THE REST
This time I can eat the slow-and-low smoked pork butt
Last week I put almost 13 hours into a pork butt, fell to sleep while it was cooling on my counter, and later determined it was no longer safe to eat. This time I learned my lessons! I started earlier! I added some ribs to the grill so I had something to eat if the… READ THE REST
