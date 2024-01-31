This Disneyland cookbook is a lot of fun

My daughter and I love Disneyland, where dining can be a hassle. Over the years, however, we've come to love a number of favorite snacks, items, and dishes around the parks. This cookbook captures a surprising number of them.

The Disneyland signature Monte Cristo, Mickey beignets, and a homemade Dole Whip all make the list. For my kid, it is not a day at Disneyland without a Dole Whip. We've also started making the Grilled Salmon with Mango Chutney quite frequently. While I prefer to Sous Vide and serve the salmon, we both love the horseradish and Mango Chutney sauce.

A holistic look at the California resort's culinary past, present, and future—all organically woven around diverse recipes from the Disney Chefs and fit for home chefs of varying skill levels. Some of the best vacation moments happen during a great meal, and this collection of official Disneyland recipes and stories from across the decades presents a holistic look at the culinary past, present, and future of Walt Disney's first theme park! Bite-sized, behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Marcy Carriker Smothers and the Staff of the Walt Disney Archives weave around sixty diverse recipes from the Disney Chefs, making it fit for both Disney park fans and home chefs of varying skill levels. For more than twenty-five years, Pam Brandon has worked closely with the Disney Chefs to thoughtfully take the best dishes from Disney theme parks and resorts and serve up official recipes that are just right for prepping on a smaller scale in home kitchens. This cookbook-meets-culinary-history coffee table book enchants with mouth-watering food photos, gorgeous Walt Disney Imagineering concept artwork, nostalgic restaurant menus, and a little Disney magic The book includes an assortment of appetizers, main courses, sides, desserts, and joyful libations, coming from fine-dining and quick-service establishments across the resort. Each has been tested by home chefs to help you bring your cherished vacation memories to life . . . and inspire new ones for years to come. Here's a sampling of what awaits inside: Big Thunder Ranch Ribs

Gingerbread Mickey

Mint Julep

Corn Chowder Soup

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Mickey Mouse Beignets

Batuuan Ronto-less Garden Wrap

Churro Toffee Squares Amazon

Makes for the happiest kitchen on Earth!

