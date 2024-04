Excellent YT food channel Guga Foods prefers beef to duck, and so they made a Peking Picanha.

I want to eat all the food prepared in this video. The Peking duck looks impressive, the handmade pancakes delicious, and the picanha sublime. I have learned a lot from Guga's channel and often try to replicate his results, but this time, I think it may be out of reach.

