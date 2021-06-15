Fox TV reporter accuses it of "muzzling" her during unrelated local news segment, promises big reveal from Project Veritas

Ivory Hecker, a Fox 26 reporter (and, apparently, a wannabe pop star) accused Fox of having "muzzled" her over a mystery story she was working on, and said that Project Veritas would be posting it instead. She blurted out the accusation during an unrelated segment about air conditioning.

"Before we get to that story, I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers. And from what I'm gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas that is going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune in then."

Project Veritas is the front for conservative con artist James O'Keefe, who rose to fame producing selectively edited video recordings that cast activists, journalists and officials in a bad light. His recent efforts have failed to generate much attention, so Hecker's spectacular intro has hopes running high on the right.

A spokesperson for Project Veritas confirmed to The Daily Beast that the group will be publishing a sit-down interview with Hecker on Tuesday evening. Besides interviewing the reporter about her claims of corruption related to Fox, Project Veritas said it will also publish some of Hecker's recordings and videos that she says back up her allegations.

The channel's anchors, however, moved swiftly on.