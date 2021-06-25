I've tried a lot of vegetable peelers, and the OXO Good Grips Pro Y-Peeler is now my favorite. It feels solid in my hand, and it has a long blade to speed up peeling. It's great for peeling sweet potatoes.
My new favorite vegetable peeler
- kitchen
- useful stuff
