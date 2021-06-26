Spiderman meets Pope Francis in the Vatican

Pope Francis shook hands with none other than "ol' web head", a.k.a. Spiderman, a.k.a. 28 year-old Italian Matteo Villardita. This everyday superhero visits sick children in hospitals dressed as the web-slinger and was able to be part of the pontiff's audience Wednesday.

via AP:

Sweating under his costume in Rome's heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, "as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals."

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: "It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission."