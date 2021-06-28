Watch this mail carrier toss a package… right onto the roof of a house

In Terrytown, Louisiana, Yeimi Alcantara's heard a thunk on her roof yesterday afternoon.

"I heard a noise and went to the door only to see the USPS carrier leaving," Alcantara told WGNO. "I could not believe my eyes when I watched the video. It was sheer negligence."

Watch the clip below. The best part is when the mail carrier realizes what she's done, takes a few steps toward the house, and then just turns around and splits.

From WGNO:

According to Alcantara, this is the first time she has seen this mail carrier. At the time of her sharing her 29-second clip with WGNO, she has yet to retrieve her package containing clothes from Macy's for her 5-year-old daughter. Being so far along in her pregnancy, she has no plans on climbing a ladder and retrieving the parcel.

