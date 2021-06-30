In this footage, Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton do what they must to impress Iowa Republicans: pushups. Though the whole scenario is self-defeating in the way that politician machismo always is, we must give Grassley, fully 87 years old, props for staying in shape. Conversely, Cotton's form is pretty bad for a military man; he lookes like a comedy improv artist ostentatiously vomiting. Cotton would lose a bar fight to any mammal weighing more than 175 pounds.
Watch conservative politicians Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton impress their audience with pushups
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- machismo
- online workouts
- politics
New York Times outs Tucker Carlson as regular anonymous source for media he "hates"
Right-wing Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson poses as an independent who stands up to the mainstream media, and is happy to turn journalists into objects of derision and contempt for his audience. But today the New York Times' Ben Smith outed Carlson as a regular anonymous source for the very media he claims to hate.… READ THE REST
Ben Shapiro calls for crime to be banned
Punditry about pundits is about the worst thing on the internet, but I didn't believe this tweet from Ben Shapiro was real and feel that it's worth a post. It reminds me of his famous "just sell homes inundated by rising sea levels" remark ("Who to, Ben, Aquaman?") in that it suggests a personal reality… READ THE REST
Connecticut lawmakers legalize marijuana
Possession of marijuana will be legal in Connecticut beginning July 1, with retail sales to follow next year. State Senates voted 16 to 11 Thursday to approve recreational weed; Gov. Ned Lamont has already promised to sign the bill. "The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and… READ THE REST
This Thai chef's knife will make you feel like a kitchen superstar and it's now 20% off
Back in the early 1800s, Laotian blacksmiths settled in a Thai province, then helped their new neighbors fight off Burmese invaders by crafting exquisite swords for Thai resistance forces. Over the past 200 years, generations of those blacksmiths have refined that exacting skill even further, leading to Thai bladework today being acknowledged as some of… READ THE REST
This Learn to Code package lets you decide how much to learn — and your price.
There are occasions when you really do have to make a firm decision about your level of commitment. Are you just going to have a few slices — or are you committed to downing that entire large pizza yourself? Is the small YOLO tattoo enough — or are you going for the full-body tattoo with… READ THE REST
These DIY building block drones are fun to fly and even more fun to design
The DIY Building Block Drones are made for those super-analytical young aeronautics thinkers. Each of these kits includes an assortment of parts for building a flying or even driving machine. And while there's one assembly plan that constructs the "standard" drone configuration, the pieces can actually be put together with a handful of variations. Some will… READ THE REST