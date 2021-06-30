Watch conservative politicians Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton impress their audience with pushups

Rob Beschizza

In this footage, Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton do what they must to impress Iowa Republicans: pushups. Though the whole scenario is self-defeating in the way that politician machismo always is, we must give Grassley, fully 87 years old, props for staying in shape. Conversely, Cotton's form is pretty bad for a military man; he lookes like a comedy improv artist ostentatiously vomiting. Cotton would lose a bar fight to any mammal weighing more than 175 pounds.