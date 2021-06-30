There's nothing cuter than watching these playful pups splash around together in this bone-shaped swimming pool. Located in Michigan, Lucky Puppy is a "100 % cage-free doggy daycare" that offers a 3-acre playground and 20' x 40' pool. During these sweltering dog days of summer, these truly do look like some lucky puppies.
Watch these hot doggos have the time of their lives in a bone-shaped swimming pool
