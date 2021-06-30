Wyoming man promptly arrested after asked why he wasn't arrested

A 62-year-old man contacted the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on June 24 to ask why he hadn't been arrested after deputies had apparently raided his house the previous day. He informed the dispatcher that he had been using meth, and he was surprised he hadn't been arrested. He also told the dispatcher that he was being followed by 10 young men.

According to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds, there had been no raid at the man's house, and that there were no plans to arrest him.

Shortly after the call, the man was spotted driving and was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy. The man informed the deputy that he was still high from some methamphetamine he'd used a day and a half before. After failing a sobriety test, the man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.