Finally, a handheld Macintosh! (Ok, hackintosh.)

Back in 2007 or so, Hackintoshes that ran a Mac OS on a small netbook were all the rage (at least among a few bloggers). Then, the MacBook Air and iPad, introduced in 2008 and 2010, respectively, essentially met most of the needs fulfilled by a fiddly hackintosh netbook. Still, there is something quite appealing about Ike T. Sanglay Jr.'s handheld hackintosh that can run MacOS Big Sur.
From Input:
The DIY device is built on a Latte Panda Alpha single-board computer (SBC), which has an Intel m3 CPU and integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a built-in CPU fan. He added two other smaller fans, which are controlled via a DIY circuit board. The specs for the Latte Panda Alpha list built-in wireless functionality, but it seems he added it via a wireless M.2 card. macOS Big Sur was installed onto a 240GB SATA M.2 SSD. Battery life doesn't look long based on the measly capacity he used, but who cares? This portable Hackintosh is a DIY masterpiece.