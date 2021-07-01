Finally, a handheld Macintosh! (Ok, hackintosh.)

Back in 2007 or so, Hackintoshes that ran a Mac OS on a small netbook were all the rage (at least among a few bloggers). Then, the MacBook Air and iPad, introduced in 2008 and 2010, respectively, essentially met most of the needs fulfilled by a fiddly hackintosh netbook. Still, there is something quite appealing about Ike T. Sanglay Jr.'s handheld hackintosh that can run MacOS Big Sur.

