Last year Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams said if Biden was elected, Republicans would be hunted and killed

A year ago today Trumpian cartoonist Scott Adams predicted "If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year. Republicans will be hunted." Today a lot of people are teasing him about it, though to be fair Biden has only been President for half a year.
Adams responding to the kidding today by saying "people who don't understand what the words 'good chance' mean have written an article about me":
From Raw Story:
As of this writing, however, Adams is still alive and posting right-wing tweets about critical race theory and Black Lives Matters.
Additionally, so far President Joe Biden has led no mass murder campaigns against Republicans — in fact, he even had a friendly meeting on Friday with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Adams' failed prediction of a Biden-led ethnic cleansing campaign has inspired mass mockery across Twitter — check out some reactions below.