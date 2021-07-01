Last year Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams said if Biden was elected, Republicans would be hunted and killed

A year ago today Trumpian cartoonist Scott Adams predicted "If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year. Republicans will be hunted." Today a lot of people are teasing him about it, though to be fair Biden has only been President for half a year.

If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2020

Adams responding to the kidding today by saying "people who don't understand what the words 'good chance' mean have written an article about me":

People who don't understand what the words "good chance" mean have written an article about me:



Trump-loving Dilbert cartoonist mocked after his prediction of Biden-led massacres of Republicans fails to materialize https://t.co/vfOWw78N1a — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2021

From Raw Story:

As of this writing, however, Adams is still alive and posting right-wing tweets about critical race theory and Black Lives Matters. Additionally, so far President Joe Biden has led no mass murder campaigns against Republicans — in fact, he even had a friendly meeting on Friday with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Adams' failed prediction of a Biden-led ethnic cleansing campaign has inspired mass mockery across Twitter — check out some reactions below.

Can confirm, this Checks out. I'm dead. Antifa or a caravan got me. Actually I was killed by critical race theory. https://t.co/EXCOe22IC6 — SeanGroark (@SeanGroark) July 1, 2021

Hang on. Gotta check my pulse.

Seems like I'm alive. https://t.co/GFenbhUE4L — Scott Vertical (@Vertical_Files) July 1, 2021

Your psychic abilities suck as bad as your comic. https://t.co/W9xbc3O8ia — BurnerAccount (@BurnerPolitics1) July 1, 2021

Still here. So is the GOP. https://t.co/HyX2cSXtk2 — Kristin B. (@BrettAtoZ) July 1, 2021

Cmon guys, he obviously meant dead within a year of Biden taking office! We've got MONTHS left to go until Republicans are being hunted in the streets.



I know it sounds insane but the guy IS a master persuader and I find they tend to know what they're talking about on politics. https://t.co/R7FolQ9XLJ — Curséd Ted (@teddylj) July 1, 2021

I have twelve hours to live. Anyone wanna do something crazy? https://t.co/NIPNad3STS — Sean WK Turner (@seanwkturner) July 1, 2021

Joe Biden was elected, my grandfather died a month later. He was barely 91 years old. Time to hold our leader accountable https://t.co/maHi9yOAkr — Chrisifictorious (@ludichrisspeed) July 1, 2021

I guess he was talkin to Don Rumsfeld https://t.co/9hWXqRuK43 — Zaki (@zakiedwards) July 1, 2021

maybe he wasn't wrong and we all just beat the odds https://t.co/irrKeI0ay1 — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 1, 2021