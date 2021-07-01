Former president Donald Trump still touting his perfect cognitive test

Disgraced former President Trump continues to celebrate passing a cognitive test, meant to catch declines in basic mental process, like it's the free party you win at Buffalo Wild Wings when your business card is drawn from a bowl. It's not hard. Here's Brian Williams of MSNBC showing clips of Trump's relentless bragging, followed by a classic Sarah Cooper lip synch of Emperor Dum Dum dope-splaining on and on about this rudimentary memory test, the same way your dad gets into the micro-details of the route he took driving to your house.