Disgraced former President Trump continues to celebrate passing a cognitive test, meant to catch declines in basic mental process, like it's the free party you win at Buffalo Wild Wings when your business card is drawn from a bowl. It's not hard. Here's Brian Williams of MSNBC showing clips of Trump's relentless bragging, followed by a classic Sarah Cooper lip synch of Emperor Dum Dum dope-splaining on and on about this rudimentary memory test, the same way your dad gets into the micro-details of the route he took driving to your house.
Former president Donald Trump still touting his perfect cognitive test
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 11th hour
- basic test
- Brian Williams
- dementia winner
- dubious win
- msnbc
- rudimentary skills
- Sarah Cooper
- simple cognitive test
Brian Williams airs the political ad Fox News would not
Fox News decided not to show the political ad created by MeidasTouch despite the $185,000 the activist group offered. It's understandable though, the ad features truth about the January 6th Capitol riot, showing interviews with law enforcement who were there that day and calls out the GOP lawmakers who voted against the creation of a… READ THE REST
Chris Hayes on the attempted resumption of normalcy in the face of what happened yesterday
Last night on MSNBC, Chris Hayes, said what we have all been thinking. Trump needs to be lawfully removed from office for what he incited yesterday. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Chris Hayes on the "depraved indifference" of the Trump administration toward COVID-19
On Wednesday, a day in which we lost more American lives to COVID than we did on 9/11, MSNBC's Chris Hayes vents some of the pressure from his rage and anguish at what he calls the "depraved indifference" of lame duck Donald and the current federal leadership. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
The Aqualite combines a solar lantern, power bank, water purifier, and more for $23
If you're a sucker for cool, Swiss Army knife-style items that can handle a half-dozen different functions with equal brilliance and efficiency, here's a new outdoor curio that definitely should join your EDC collection. The Aqualite looks like a water jug. And in the spirit of transparency, it is a water jug. However, the Aqualite… READ THE REST
This $20 training covers skills for modern web developers beyond HTML and CSS
Back in the old days, if you wanted to learn to build a website, you started with basics like HTML and CSS. They're still important today, but the world expects more from every web page and app, so only sticking to the meat-and-potatoes fundamentals isn't enough anymore. You need to know PHP. And databases. And… READ THE REST
Get a taste of the elusive black truffle in this awesome array of truffle-infused gourmet foods
Look, there's nothing wrong with cooking with the standard ingredients that you pick up during your weekly jaunt to the local grocery store. They're often high-quality foods at reasonable prices that everyone can judge favorably. But every once in a while, you need to kick out the jams and swing for the culinary fences. That could… READ THE REST