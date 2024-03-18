"We're not stupid": MSNBC's Joe Scarborough says defense of Trump bloodbath speech is "bullsh*t" (video)

After Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comment over the weekend in Ohio, MAGA minions quickly tried to spin the whistle by defending it as an "economic bloodbath." But MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called the spin out for what it is: "Just bullshit!"

"It was a distinction without a difference," the Morning Joe host said this morning, later adding, "We're not stupid."

Yes, you might be able to connect Trump's If I don't get elected … it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole country to the auto industry, Scarborough explains, but then Trump poured a lot more into the bloodbath than just an industry when he added, "And that's going to be the least of it."

"Obviously, he's talking about a bloodbath for America," Scarborough pointed out. "It's just bullshit," he said, referring to Trump defenders trying to launder Trump's threat. "I'll say that at 6:15 a.m. it was bullshit," he repeated. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"He knew what he was doing. We're not stupid. Americans aren't stupid," Scarborough said. "He was talking about a bloodbath. Sometimes a bloodbath means a bloodbath! And when he finishes by saying, 'And that's just going to be the least of it.' Seriously? These people may be stupid. We're not."