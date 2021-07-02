Trump can't even win 'worst President'

CNN shares Thomas Balcerski's analysis of the 2021 Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership, in which he participated.
Trump is merely the fourth worst President in US history.
The top award goes to James Buchanan who is credited for starting the civil war. Trump appears to have failed in starting a civil war.
CNN:
So why did Trump not rank last in this latest survey? For starters, it's helpful to look at how Trump fared in the 10 areas established by C-SPAN: Public Persuasion, Crisis Leadership, Economic Management, Moral Authority, International Relations, Administrative Skills, Relations with Congress, Vision/Setting an Agenda, Pursued Equal Justice for All, and Performance with Context of Times.
Trump scored highest in Public Persuasion — no surprise given his once massive Twitter following — and Economic Management — again, unsurprising given the historically large tax cuts passed earlier in his term. However, he scored dead last among all presidents in both Moral Authority — perhaps as a result of his two impeachments — and Administrative Skills, equally expected, given his administration's disastrous handling of the Covid-19 crisis.