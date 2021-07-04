My homegrown tomatoes turn into homemade pizza sauce

My first batch of Roma tomatoes were ripe and it was time to do something all that fruit!

I also had a good number of Cherokee carbon heirloom tomatoes, and some onions ready to enjoy, so I put those guys to good use too.

First thing I did was make up a batch of my super simple, yet absolutely delicious pizza sauce:

Pizza Sauce Recipe:

Ingredients:

15 or so Roma tomatoes, peeled

1 cup water

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 tbs olive oil

1 tbs salt

¼ cup sugar

Fill a blender with the tomatoes, water and garlic. I would say "hit puree" but my blender has 2 settings: off and HULK SMASH. So I used HULK SMASH.

Peeling tomatoes is fun: I do it by lightly toasting the skin over an open flame (the burner of my stove,) and then just sliding the skin off.

I find that a good whirl in the blender turns the mixture a light pink. Do not worry, I think that's just all the air and water in mixed in there. It'll deepen to pizza sauce color as you cook.

Once stuff is smashed put it in a medium pot. Add the oil, salt, and sugar. Bring it to a boil, then reduce to a low simmer and reduce, stirring often.

I find the consistency is right when the bubbles start to make an appropriately gloopy witches brew bloop sound.

Once the sauce was done, I made up a double batch of pizza dough using this recipe.

I got my Kamado up to 650F and made pizzas.

I also just threw some sliced heirlooms on a pizza with cheese and some red onion (also homegrown.) It was as delicious as the sauce but certainly different.