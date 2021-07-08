I've bought three of these granite-coated non-stick skillets

Mark Frauenfelder

For years, my family has been using Le Creuset cast iron pans. The large one is almost too heavy for my wife to deal with. Also, they take a long time to heat up. While we are not ready to get rid of them, I recently discovered Carote non-stick frying pans. They're coated with some kind of natural Granite material and they have a bakelite handle that stays cool (unlike the Le Creuset handles that get extremely hot). The aluminum Carote heats up quickly, and it is the best non-stick frying pan I've ever had. Everything just slides right out of it and it's very easy to clean with water and a paper towel. you can try out the 8-inch frying pan, which is on sale to see if you like it before buying a larger pan.