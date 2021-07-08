I've bought three of these granite-coated non-stick skillets

For years, my family has been using Le Creuset cast iron pans. The large one is almost too heavy for my wife to deal with. Also, they take a long time to heat up. While we are not ready to get rid of them, I recently discovered Carote non-stick frying pans. They're coated with some kind of natural Granite material and they have a bakelite handle that stays cool (unlike the Le Creuset handles that get extremely hot). The aluminum Carote heats up quickly, and it is the best non-stick frying pan I've ever had. Everything just slides right out of it and it's very easy to clean with water and a paper towel. you can try out the 8-inch frying pan, which is on sale to see if you like it before buying a larger pan.