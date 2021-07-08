Mike Avenatti sentenced to 30 months for trying to extort $20m from Nike

Mike Avenatti, the "pugnacious" lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels and was at once point posed by media as a potential Democratic Party presidential candidate, was today sentenced to 30 monts in jail after trying to extort $20m from Nike.



Avenatti was convicted in February 2020 on charges of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud, but his sentencing was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Avenatti had threatened to publicize "corruption" in Nike's basketball program unless it paid him to "investigate" it. Avenatti's lawyers asked the court for a 6 months sentence and promised to appeal the verdict.

Avenatti rose to fame as the lawyer of Stormy Daniels, a porn actress with whom Trump had an affair and paid for silence before his 2016 election as U.S. President. His "pugnacious" attacks on Trump made him a hero to resistance liberals, but it was not to last: he also faces further federal charges of defrauding clients and stealing millions of dollars.

Michael Avenatti is crying in the courtroom during his speech before sentencing. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 8, 2021

Enjoy this compilation of TV hosts fawning over him.