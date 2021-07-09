Astonishing actual photograph of Neptune rising from the sea

BBC photographer Jeff Overs encountered Neptune emerging from the sea in Newhaven, England. The astonishing image is below.

"It's become a popular location for photographers because the sea 'boils' in high wind against the sea wall," Overs told BBC News. "The waves splash into the high wind and when blown back occasionally make patterns that look like (pareidolic) ghoulish faces."

The BBC also credits pareidolia for this unusual encounter, but we know the truth.

Neptune seemed to make an appearance during this morning's channel gales #poseidon pic.twitter.com/uB7Lr0asFi — Jeff Overs (@JeffOvers) July 6, 2021