Four Seasons Total Landscaping is now a punk venue

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a business which occupies a mostly-bland industrial lot in Philadelphia that once played host to a uniquely bizarre event in American political history, has now opened up its services as a concert venue. On August 21, 2021, Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! will consecrate those patriotic grounds with another great American tradition: a punk rock show.

"Ever since I saw my personal hero Rudy Giuliani humiliate himself for the good of the nation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I knew I wanted to go there and follow in his footsteps, then shop at the porn store, and eventually move off this mortal coil by being burned at the neighboring crematorium," Kelly said in a press release. "It's not often you get to touch history, but that's what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds."

In an interview with the AV Club, Kelly added that his tour manager had been talking for with a promoter in Philadelphia about the idea for a while, and now that it's coming to fruition he can't, "stop laughing about this whole fucking situation."

While tickets sold out in just 17 minutes, you can still buy a commemorative t-shirt.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is hosting a concert, and tickets sold out in 17 minutes [Oona Goodin-Smith / Philadelphia Inquirer]