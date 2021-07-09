Marilyn Manson turns himself in

Brian Hugh Warner, the artist better known as Marilyn Manson, turned himself in to the police Thursday. An arrest warrant for assault, stemming from a concert photographer's claim Warner spat on him, was issued in 2019 and widely publicized in May.

Manson was processed and released on "personal recognizance bail" and other conditions, among them that he have no contact with the alleged victim, Bean Burpee wrote. "As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner's decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019," Bean Burpee said in a statement. … When the arrest warrant was first publicized in May, Howard King, an attorney for Manson, called the allegations "ludicrous" and said, "It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera."

Spitting on the audience and at cameras is rather more than "provocative". Manson was accused earlier this year of abusing several women, who spoke out in Vanity Fair.