Watch The Ridiculous New Trailer For Steven Kang's SHARKS OF THE CORN

In case Sharknado somehow wasn't enough for you, Steven Kang's Sharks of the Corn takes carnivorous fish out of the ocean and into a…cornfield? Sure. Here's the synopsis:

Strange things are happening in Druid Hills, Kentucky, known mainly for its voluminous corn output. Victims of monsters in cornfields begin cropping up, and witnesses are saying there are 'large Great White sharks swimming in the corn stalks!' Meanwhile, serial killer Teddy Bo Lucas is arrested for killing dozens of people using shark jaws and teeth as weapons. Chief Vera Scheider [cult scream queen Shannon Stockin] is caught in the middle, trying to figure out if her missing twin sister Lorna might be one of them. When Teddy agrees to take her to one of his prime burial sites in a cornfield, an insane chain of events unfold that NO ONE is prepared for, pitting the Druid Hills townsfolk against an outrageous shark worshipping cult that is planning to take over the world, one cornfield at a time! And their main protectors are jaw-snapping SHARKS OF THE CORN!

The film has a 1.6 rating on IMDB, with the top review noting:

Bad movie . Too scary (sharks were very realistic), no doja cat , wardrobe was subpare. (sic)

Another reviewer added:

I sat through it, hoping that it would eventually become so cheesy and bad that it would become one of those movies so bad that they are enjoyable and hilarious to watch. That just never happened with "Sharks of the Corn".

My favorite review, however, is the one titled "A Lot Of Bad Things in 2021" —

Just off the top of my head, a 2 year pandemic, a huge number of deaths from covid, not to mention lasting health effects world-wide, fires ravaging many parts of the world including wiping out large areas of Australia and California, building collapses, storming of the capital by some delusional cult members, a building collapse in Florida, bridges collapsing, insane temperatures being reached in the North-West, increased violence in the already-violent U. S., mass shootings, civil unreast, continued tensions between police and minorities, businesses facing bankruptcy… but the worst thing to come out of 2021 is this atrocity of a movie.

Steven Kang's Sharks of the Corn is available to rent on Amazon Prime; you can also get it on DVD or Blu-Ray, if for some reason you were inclined to do such a thing.