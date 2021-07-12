You should be watching 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'

Enough of my friends, who love Star Wars, have failed to watch the cartoons. You are making a huge mistake. Clone Wars, Rebels, and now The Bad Batch has all the feel of the first trilogy movies, all the lore, and world-building you wished the prequels had and may rescue us from the awful story of the final set.

Clone Force 99 is comprised of Caminoan clones who didn't turn out to be individuals. As Jango Fett's DNA ages, evidently it loses something and perhaps the Clones gain something. As we knew from the 501st, Clones are people too and quite frankly some of the more likable people in the Star Wars universe.

Clone Force 99 is a squad of buddies you would want.