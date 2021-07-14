Firefighters free naked woman wedged, upside-down, between two buildings

A rescue crew worked for more than two hours to free a naked woman wedged upside-down between two buildings in Santa Ana, California yesterday. Workers heard the woman screaming and called emergency services. According to firefighters, the woman was jammed inside a space just 8 inches wide. No information about how she had gotten stuck between the buildings—an auto body shop and an audio store—or why she nude and upside-down.

"That's a mystery to all of us here right now," [Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh] Nguyen said.

From KTLA:

While stuck, the woman was alert and communicating with rescuers, officials said. Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters were able to get the woman out after cutting a chunk of concrete out of the wall, according to the O.C. Fire Authority.