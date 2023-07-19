Florida woman pretends to be a firefighter after stealing a firetruck, say cops

A Florida woman is accused of stealing a firetruck and claiming to be a firefighting volunteer. She now faces the rare charge of impersonating a firefighter.

The shenanigans began on Friday, after a firefighter from the Wellborn Volunteer Fire Department allowed the gentlewoman to spend the night at the station. The following day, she vanished— along with one of the trucks, which prompted the Department to report the truck as stolen.

Almost simultaneously, however, the woman, who had driven the firetruck 11 miles away from the station, allegedly called the fire chief to inform him the truck had ran out of gas. She then proceeded to tell a sheriff who arrived on the scene that she was a Wellborn firefighter.

