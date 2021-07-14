Hair cuts on Sunday no longer outlawed in New York

Kevin Reome
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Giving a shave or a hair cut in New York state could have gotten you in trouble with the law before last Tuesday. "There ain't no barber services given on a Sunday in this here state!" said the archaic law Governor Andrew Cuomo abolished this week. Most barbers never knew the rarely enforced law even existed, so…great. A legislative victory for Cuomo and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who introduced the bill, AND this opportunity for Cuomo to make me cringe in a brand new way–with unbridled PUNS! Behold his tweet of eye-rolls and groans.