Hair cuts on Sunday no longer outlawed in New York

Giving a shave or a hair cut in New York state could have gotten you in trouble with the law before last Tuesday. "There ain't no barber services given on a Sunday in this here state!" said the archaic law Governor Andrew Cuomo abolished this week. Most barbers never knew the rarely enforced law even existed, so…great. A legislative victory for Cuomo and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who introduced the bill, AND this opportunity for Cuomo to make me cringe in a brand new way–with unbridled PUNS! Behold his tweet of eye-rolls and groans.

An archaic law that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair on Sundays has been shaved from the books.



Though rarely enforced, the law was shear madness—and we're not feeling blue to see it go.



It's not splitting hairs to say that barbers should be able to work any day they want. https://t.co/TJ320sLcWX — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2021