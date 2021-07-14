Plane Food Simulator 2021 is a free game by Sheep & Ram Studio wherein you attempt to eat food on a plane. You can pick from American, Japanese and British fare and must contend with turbulence and a deliberately immiserating control system.
Plane food simulator
