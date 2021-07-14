Warren County, N.Y., loses nepotism policy, Sheriff's son gets job

In Warren County, New York, Sheriff Jim LaFarr's son was hired as an officer after the county ditched its nepotism policy, reports The Post Star. Why did it ditch its nepotism policy? So Sheriff Jim LaFarr could hire his son.

LaFarr had brought up the possibility of Tanner working for the department as early as November 2019 after he had been elected to the position.

The sheriff even told County Administrator Ryan Moore he would consider resigning if his son was barred from working for the department. He said it was Tanner's dream to work for the agency where his father has spent his career.

LaFarr later backed off the resignation threat, saying it was made in the heat of the moment.