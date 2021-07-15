Officer of the Month indicted on assault charge

Lucas Vieira was anointed Patrol Officer of the Month in the July 2021 issue of the Houston Police Officers' Union newsletter, sharing the award with Thomas Serrano after a successful drug bust.

Also this July, Lucas Viera was charged with aggravated assault after telling another cop to shoot someone running from a traffic stop, beating the man, and tearing off his pants.

Houston Police announced the news of Vieira's arrest on Sunday, July 11. Vieira was suspended from the force in April after an excessive force lawsuit was filed against him for the incident that took place on July 7, 2019.

You win some, you lose some. [↬ Alan Wendt]