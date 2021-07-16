Kilt overalls

The Damn Near Kilt 'Em Overkilt combines kilt and overalls to produce the ultimate hard-working garment. They're 100% cotton, $150, and available only in black. Here's a size guide at the official website. Remember to pair with suitable footwear; shabby birkenstocks won't cut it.

And people say I'm hard to shop for.