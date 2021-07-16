The "Freedom Phone" that has Trumpers all excited is actually made in China

Earlier this week, Trumpers were all excited by news of the Freedom Phone, a $500 "free speech and privacy first focused phone. With features like tracking blockers and an uncensorable app store." Right wing personalities like Candace Owens, Roger Stone, and Ali Alexander all raved about it. Turns out that the Freedom Phone is just a rebranded cheap Chinese-made phone called the Umidigi A9 Pro that you can grab from AliExpress for $120. From the Daily Beast:

Asked to justify the Freedom Phone's notable price increase over the Umidigi model, [creator Erik] Finman claimed vaguely that the Freedom Phone features customized hardware and improved memory. He committed Wednesday to publishing the phone's technical specifications — basic details any company selling a phone should be able to provide. As of Thursday afternoon, however, no technical specifications had been provided to The Daily Beast or added to the Freedom Phone's website.

In an interview, Finman claimed that the Freedom Phone is manufactured in Hong Kong.

"Nothing's manufactured itself in mainland China," Finman said.

According to Umidigi's website, the tech manufacturer's headquarters is located in Shenzhen, a mainland Chinese city near Hong Kong. Umidigi didn't respond to a request for comment.