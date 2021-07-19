Watch the look on Matt Gaetz's face when a "fan" pranks the hell out of him

GQP duo Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz don't need to wear "kick-me" signs. The two conspiracy-peddling House reps, who were forced to speak on the street in Southern California yesterday after a third venue gave them the boot, posed with a "fan" in bright red-white-and blue garb days earlier. And it wasn't pretty.

Like the time Gaetz posed with "fans" who then asked, "How did you become such a big troll?", this time he smiles broadly as he and Greene get their photo taken with a man who screams, "I'm so excited! I'm so excited!" But Gaetz's smile turns to a look of alarm as the man first says to Greene, "Everyone thinks you're crazy! I don't think you're crazy!" and then turns to sidekick Gaetz with, "I don't think you're a pedophile at all! I don't think he's a pedophile!" Of course he's referring to Gaetz's ongoing investigation for allegedly trafficking sex with a minor.

Looks like dirty pranks go hand in hand (or swift foot in back) with dirty politicians.