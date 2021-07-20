Kotaro and Hana, the curious small-clawed otters who were entranced with a popcorn machine (but not so much the popcorn) last month, love their new toys: red cherries. Like large red marbles, the cherries are inspected, rolled, juggled, paddled, cuddled… But eaten? Nah. That would spoil all the fun.
Watch how these most adorable otters react to cherries
- Delightful Creatures
- kotaro and hana
- otters
