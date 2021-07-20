Watch how these most adorable otters react to cherries

Carla Sinclair

Kotaro and Hana, the curious small-clawed otters who were entranced with a popcorn machine (but not so much the popcorn) last month, love their new toys: red cherries. Like large red marbles, the cherries are inspected, rolled, juggled, paddled, cuddled… But eaten? Nah. That would spoil all the fun.