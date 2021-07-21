Cop thought a drone was following her, called for back-up, turned out to be Jupiter

In Glasgow, Scotland, a rookie police officer reportedly called for back-up out of concern that a drone was chasing her car and she "couldn't lose it." The officer was called back to her station to meet a senior officer. From UK Today News:

According to police via Daily Record, when she arrived at her station, "she was found standing in the police yard with her hood up trying to hide from the 'drone' and pointed out the bright white dot in the sky." When the senior officer looked up at the light, they realized that the drone she'd been afraid of was actually just Jupiter.

I'm slightly skeptical of the above story given the source, but it's fun to believe it's true and it is common for people to mistake Jupiter for a UFO. Or that's what They want us to think anyway.