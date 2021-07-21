"Gee, you crack me up!" Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks reporter's question about Covid deaths is funny

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss her suspension from Twitter for posting misleading tweets about Covid-19, such as "With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone."

A reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Greene, "Do you feel any responsibility for keeping people in Georgia safe? There are children, skinny people, who have died of coronavirus. Do you feel any responsibility?"

Greene's face screwed up into a toothy smile and she snickered. "Gee, you crack me up," she said, "You know what? I think people's responsibility is their own to read the information, and it's everywhere."

Reporter: There are children, skinny people who have died of the coronavirus…

Greene: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/bunG07Hg4e — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

In other news, "Georgia 5-year-old dies after contracting COVID amid coronavirus surge."