Florida man steals candles, uses bear spray on bystanders

A man in Doral, FL, fled from a Bath and Body Works at the Miami International Mall loaded with candles and trailing bear repellent spray.

According to police spokesperson Rey Valdes, at least 15 of the 30 people affected by the spray were Bath and Body Works employees, and all of them would require treatment for their injuries. One employee was rushed to the hospital after receiving a direct hit of the spray to the face. According to Valdes, the man is "potentially looking at 30 to 35 felonies."

The suspect was las seen leaving the mall in a taxi, and his identity is still unknown.