Our friend Jim Leftwich created this infographic comparing the altitudes of the billionaire boys club space launches.
Image: Jim Leftwich
Comparing altitudes between Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX
Our friend Jim Leftwich created this infographic comparing the altitudes of the billionaire boys club space launches.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- blue origin
- space flight
- space tourism
- spacex
- virgin galactic
Space Force has an operational weapon, and there's no going back
I've been following the work of military technologist Kelsey Atherton for years, and I've always enjoyed his insights into the most fascinating and horrifying aspects of the defense industry. In a recent article for Slate's Future Tense section, Atherton explored the theoretical future of Space Force, and how the Biden administration could potential handle the… READ THE REST
This cool new arts residency wants to transform interstellar space waste into sculpture art
Greywood Arts is a wonderful artist residency and workshop in Killeagh Village, County Cork, Ireland. Like many places in both the hospitality and arts industries, they've been at a standstill during the pandemic, using the time as best they can to continue renovating and modernizing the historic Georgian property they call home. But now, another… READ THE REST
Intro to Gaganyaan ("Sky Craft"), India's first crewed mission to space
This seven minute video on the Astrum YT channel is a decent introduction to the Gaganyaan mission, the ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) planned crewed mission to space. Two un-crewed flights are planned for 2021 and '22 with the first crewed flight sometime in 2022. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Create winning ad copy, blogs and social posts for your business using AI with Writesonic
Look, not everyone can be a writer, and there's no shame if you're one of the many who has made peace with the fact that sterling prose just isn't in your wheelhouse. However, that realization doesn't absolve you or your business of the consequences. Whether you're a wordsmith or not, someone has to craft a… READ THE REST
AnyBackup makes it simple to backup data from your mobile device and charge up at the same time
Backing up everything you save on your phone or tablet seems like it should be an incredibly easy process. However, anybody who's actually done can attest that it seldom happens smoothly. To have enough space to back things up, users usually need to pay for an expensive cloud storage option, which also requires a stable… READ THE REST
Get creative and start customizing your clothes with this handy mini heat press
If you're a creative type who is always thinking about creating and customizing your own looks and styles, you've probably thought about heat transfer before. The process of transferring ink-based designs onto your favorite fabric is so simple that you have to wonder, "Why don't I make my own shirts, tote bags, and hats myself?"… READ THE REST