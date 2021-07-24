How to spot fake IDs

Trevor Klee on an unusual but useful specialism: spotting fake ID cards. The usual tricks of checking the stock and beeping the code won't work! You have to know the difference between laser and machine cutting, and that's just for starters. Laminate reflectivity, letter tactility, hologram resolution…

Fake IDs are better than ever before, driven largely the symbiotic needs of 19 year olds to drink in bars and American cities to fine bars for underage drinking. This is likely problematic, because it also means that non-underage drinking criminals also have access to incredibly high quality fake IDs. But, these fake IDs are not perfect. Even if you're unfamiliar with the look of an individual state ID or national passport, you can still spot a fake one. You just have to look closely.