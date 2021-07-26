Caught on video: nightmarish rockslide takes out bridge

Several landslides caused nine deaths and three injuries in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Large rocks became loose as a result of torrential rains and rolled down the mountain. As the rocks tumbled down the mountain toward the building, people outside a building at the foot of the mountain began videotaping it.

When the rockslide started getting a lot more dangerous, the person recording this video ran inside the building and recorded from behind a window. He's lucky he wasn't killed. The building would have afforded little protection, as evidenced by a rock that slams into a steel bridge, causing it to collapse.