On Saturday, a tornado tore through Nashville, Tennessee, hitting a suburban powerstation in the northeast neighborhood of Madison. The twisted triggered a massive explosion resulting in a fireball spotted across the city. Below is video of the moment the tornado hit Nashville Electric Service's North substation. The image above shows the damage.

At last two tornados touched down in Tennessee over the weekend, killing six people, displacing thousands more, and leaving around 9,000 still without power as of today.

(CNN)