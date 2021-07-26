Marjorie Taylor Greene now calling vax requirements "segregation"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) has moved on from comparing Covid protection requirements to the Holocaust. Now she is comparing it to segregation.

In a Sunday night tweet, the conspiracy enthusiast and super-spreader of Covid misinformation shared a screenshot of Atlanta restaurant Argosy's Instagram post with an image of their door sign that read: "For the safety of our staff, guests, and community… NO VAX NO SERVICE."

Which inspired Greene to yet again wave her racist flag via an ignorant, offensive tweet. "This is called segregation," she said above the image. "Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff [sic] infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?"

This is called segregation.



Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions? pic.twitter.com/osUBTYqGCg — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 26, 2021

From Politico:

The first-term Republican has repeatedly compared vaccination requirements and mask mandates to the Holocaust and other callbacks to Nazism. In June she apologized for making such comparisons following a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., after her comments drew outrage from fellow Republicans, though she has done little to tamp down her rhetoric since then. More recently Taylor Green compared the Biden administrations door-to-door vaccine push to the Nazi paramilitary wing Sturmabteilung, colloquially referred to as "brownshirts." "People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations," Greene wrote in early July. "You can't force people to be part of the human experiment." Twitter also locked her out of her account for 12 hours earlier this month for posting messages the social media company said violated its policy against coronavirus-related misinformation. In turn, she accused Twitter of censoring her and other controversial conservatives.

