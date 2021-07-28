Crocodile dragged vacationing teen into ocean. Fortunately, she escaped its clutches.

Kiana Hummel was vacationing this month at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico when she approached the ocean for a midnight swim. She hadn't even reached the water yet when a crocodile crawled crawled onto the beach, grabbed her leg, and pulled her into the ocean. From ABC7News:

Hummel said she remained calm even as she got dragged under the water. She continued to hit the crocodile as hard as she could until it finally let go of her right leg. She said she had almost escaped when the crocodile grabbed onto her left ankle and dragged her back under.

Eventually, [bystander Sarah Laney and her friends who heard Hummel yell and ran to help were] able to get the crocodile to let go of Hummel and they were able to bring her to safety. Miraculously, she survived and didn't lose any limbs, although she does have extensive muscle and tissue damage all the way to the bones and is currently unable to walk[…]

According to Laney, who stayed with Hummel after the attack, it took 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. Once it did, Martinez said the hospital demanded she pay thousands of dollars before giving any treatment.

In a statement to ABC7 News, Marriott spokesperson Kerstin Sachl confirmed the crocodile attack and said, "The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority, and we can confirm that appropriate signage, as well as night patrolling and red flags were and are properly in place."