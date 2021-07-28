New Lincoln Project video calls out corporate leaders who funded riot-inciting congress members

The Lincoln Project's new video takes aim at the corporations and ultra-rich CEOs who "helped finance the very structure that led to the murderous violence on January 6."

The video goes after Koch Industries, Cigna, AT&T, and R.J. Reynolds, with special attention paid to Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone.

From The Independent:

It also featured former president Donald Trump saying that rioters were "hugging and kissing the guards, you know, they had great relationships". Five people including a police officer died in the events of that day. Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone, was named in the advert for donating $40 million (£28m) to Mr Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans who allegedly allowed the Capitol riot to happen. It added that he "wasn't the only industry leader who contributed to the authoritarian GOP, he is just the first we've named," before naming Ike Perlmutter, the chairman of Marvel, among others.

A spokesperson for Schwarzman and Blackstone told The Independent that "The claims in this advertisement are 100 percent false. Steve made it crystal clear in a November public statement long before the January Electoral College certification that Joe Biden won the election. This was followed by a deeply personal statement from Steve expressing his horror and disgust at the appalling insurrection that followed President Trump's remarks on January 6."